ORILLIA, ONT. -- The Ontario Provincial Police say they have made another arrest linked to Project WEAVER.

On March 9, 2021, police conducted a series of raids across the province, which revealed explosives, guns and drugs.One of the homes searched was on Dunsmore Lane in Barrie, near the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. In all, 10 people were arrested with 268 charges laid.

Today, police have released more information about another search warrant conducted on March 18, 2021 in London in connection to the earlier raids.This time, $1.8-million worth of cannabis and related products was seized.

The OPP have laid charges against a 34-year-old Barrie man. Police allege the man had made or possessed explosives, was trafficking weapons, and holding an unauthorized and prohibited firearm. His first appearance in court was on April 22, 2021 in London, Ontario.