Annual Holi celebrations held in Barrie

Barrie's Indian community celebrated the festival of Holi on Sunday.

People gathered at a parking lot on St Vincent Street for the Hindu festival of Colours, otherwise known as Holi.

"There are people here from different cultures, different backgrounds and races, and this brings us together to celebrate as one," said Shakir Barmare, President of the Barrie Indian Association.

More than 400 people attended the event in Barrie, while more than one billion people worldwide celebrate each year.

"We use different colours to welcome spring because spring is colourful and welcomes all with a message that we are all one, and we should celebrate these festivals," said Barmare.

Barmare says that by holding the Holi festival each year, Indian- Canadian immigrants can keep the tradition alive for younger generations growing up in Canada.

Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard and the Chief of Barrie Police Service, Rich Johnston, were also present at the festival.

"Spring brings renewal, hope, and prosperity, so it is just a wonderful occasion to be here and celebrate with the Barrie Indian Association, and we are so thankful that we can celebrate diverse cultures, said Brassard.

Sunday festivities marked the 7th year of Holi celebrations in Barrie.