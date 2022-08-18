Annual golf tournament and online auction supports Simcoe County hospital

An annual golf tournament that supports a local hospital is underway in Port Severn today.

The ninth annual Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) tournament, organized by the South East Georgian Bay (SEGBAY) Chamber of Commerce, is being held at Oak Bay Golf Club.

Typically held on the third Thursday in August, the tournament is a four-player scramble format.

Referred to as the 'Kickstart Your Heart' campaign, the proceeds from the event raise money for cardiac care monitors and ECG machines. The fundraiser will also support Wendat's Lorna Tomlinson Residence for Seniors in Penetanguishene.

The event, in partnership with Bell Media Radio Stations Pure Country 106 and BOUNCE 104.1, has raised more than $225,000 for the hospital over the past eight years.

If you missed out on the tournament, there are still ways you can help the Penetanguishene hospital.

An online auction has replaced the in-person, silent auction.

A number of prizes are up for grabs, including golfing for two, radio advertising, furniture and more.

The auction will run until 9 p.m. on August 29.