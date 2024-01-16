Animal shelter seeks to reunite peacock found in Caledon with its owners

Animal services in Caledon hopes to reunite or rehome a peacock found on a resident's property earlier this month.

The shelter says the colourful bird was found in good health in the area of Heart Lake Road and Olde Base Line Road.

Caledon Animal Services said attempts to locate the exotic bird's owners have so far been unsuccessful.

Because the shelter doesn't house livestock, the bird is under the care of a livestock keeper.

Efforts are ongoing to locate the rightful owners, but in the event of an unsuccessful reunion, plans are in place to find the bird a new and suitable home; however, the shelter says the peacock is not available for adoption.

It's believed the peacock may have been a pet on a hobby farm.

"We would love to reunite this pet with its family," the shelter posted on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the shelter at 905-584-2272 extension 4698.

This isn't the first unique animal the shelter in Caledon has come across. Staff says over the years, they have taken in a four-foot savannah monitor, an African grey parrot, and a tiger cub.