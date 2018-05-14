Featured
Amber Alert ends after Ontario boy found safe
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 11:46AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 14, 2018 12:56PM EDT
Authorities say a boy missing in the Thunder Bay, Ont., area has been found safe following an Amber Alert.
Earlier today, Ontario Provincial Police had said they were searching for an eight year old, who was last seen this morning.
Authorities say the boy has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been cancelled.