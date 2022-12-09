Amber Alert ended after Ontario teens found safe

Two young teenagers reported missing after school in Alliston, Ont., Friday have been found safe, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police issued an Amber Alert for the 13-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, shortly after 9 p.m., saying two women in an SUV had taken the two.

Less than an hour later, police cancelled the Amber Alert, saying the twins had been found safe.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been provided.

Police have also not revealed where the teens were located.