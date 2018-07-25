

CTV Barrie





Amazon officially announced it will open a new pick, pack and ship centre in Caledon creating 800 full-time jobs.

“We are thrilled to have Amazon join Caledon’s corporate family. A priority this term of Council was to help secure companies that will provide good paying, long term, and stable jobs and contribute to the well-being of our community as good corporate citizens. We believe Amazon will do just that,” said Caledon mayor, Allan Thompson, in a statement on Wednesday.

The one-million square foot fulfillment centre will be Amazon’s sixth facility in the province and ninth in the country.

The town of Caledon initiated the zoning of industrial lands west of Coleraine Drive in Bolton resulting in the addition of more than 400-acres of land ready for construction.

A statement from the town of Caledon says “Amazon is the first corporation to confirm their plans for locating in the planned industrial area west of Coleraine Drive.”

The centre is expected to be built by the end of next year.

Toronto is the only other Canadian city still in contention to house the North American headquarters. The company says it will make that announcement sometime this year.

- With files from The Canadian Press