Alliston shelter needs to expand: dog drop offs up 400%
Second Chances are what the Alliston & District Humane Society is all about.
To that end, it's also the campaign name of their need to grow their shelter to keep up with the demand of more than 1,000 pets who have been dropped at their doors in the last year.
"Many of these animals are lost, surrendered, or simply abandoned by their owners because they don't have time for them," the shelter stated in a press release.
As of May 2023, dog intake has soared 400% over 2022. Cats come to the shelter in a steady stream all year, and the calls never stop. They helped 400 cats in 2022 and are over that for 2023.
As the region's only no-kill shelter, they can only take in as many animals as they have space for.
"We have found ourselves in the incredibly difficult position of having to turn away animals in need. This goes against everything we stand for, and it's the reason why we need our community's continued support to expand," the release said.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Staff have cancelled its public education programs because the public space/boardroom is full of animals requiring housing.
In total, The Second Chance: Shelter Expansion capital campaign needs to raise $4 million.
The society reported that $1.5 million has already been generously donated through a legacy gift.
With the community's support, we hope to raise the additional $2.5 million needed to build a major expansion and renovate our current facility, with construction beginning in 2024, said the humane society president Jane Clarke.
"Our building has served us well, but we outgrew it years ago, and we need to grow for the future. Together, we can save animals' lives. Please help us build a bigger, better and brighter shelter for the animals by supporting our capital campaign today," Clarke said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE Liberals and NDP tied in ballot support, Conservatives 19 points ahead: Nanos
The governing minority Liberals' decline in the polls has now placed them in a tie for support with their confidence-and-supply partners the NDP, while the Conservatives are now 19 points ahead, according Nanos' latest ballot tracking.
Filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no has laid on eyes for 128 years.
Sask. premier says province will stop collecting carbon levy on electric heat
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province intends to stop collecting the carbon levy on electric heat.
A holiday meal in Canada will be an 'expensive proposition': food lab
Celebrating with your family this December could come with increased expenses as data shows many traditional holiday foods are going up in price.
Alternative healer faces manslaughter charge over woman's death at a U.K. slapping therapy workshop
An alternative healer who advocates a technique known as 'slapping therapy' was charged Thursday over the death of a woman at one of his workshops in England seven years ago.
Watch this: Kayaker drops 20 metres from Arctic Circle waterfall
Heart-racing video shows 32-year-old Spanish kayaker Aniol Serrasolses paddling through rapids and ice tunnels before plunging 20 metres down an icy waterfall off Svalbard, Norway.
A 'predator' at CSIS: B.C. officers allege rape, harassment and a toxic workplace culture
Four officers with the B.C. CSIS physical surveillance unit who say it was a toxic workplace where bullying, harassment and worse went unchecked, and where young female officers were victimized.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
'Endgame' author on controversial new book about Royal Family's activities since Queen's death
Journalist and author Omid Scobie spoke to CTV's Your Morning Wednesday about his second book 'Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival.'
Atlantic
-
Geomagnetic storm could bring aurora viewing in the Maritimes Thursday night
The Space Weather Prediction Center of the United States is predicting the likely occurrence of a strong geomagnetic storm Thursday night, creating an aurora active enough it could be spotted in the Maritimes.
-
Halifax police investigating discovery of human remains in Armdale area
Police in Halifax say they are investigating after human remains were found in the Armdale area Tuesday.
-
Man rescued from Moncton dumpster
A man had to be rescued from a Moncton, N.B., dumpster that was emptied into a garbage truck Wednesday morning.
Montreal
-
Tens of thousands of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents remain without water
Thousands of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents will be without water for at least another day. The city said on Thursday that repair work on the water main break will continue on Thursday and that the over-55,000 residents in around 26,000 homes, businesses and institutions will remain without water.
-
'We will not apologize for celebrating Christmas': Quebec politicians unite to defend holiday
The national assembly in Quebec City unanimously adopted a motion on Wednesday to defend Christmas.
-
Montreal police arrest two men alleged to be part of an international theft network
Montreal police have arrested to suspects in connection with a pair of break-ins in the Town of Mount Royal (TMR) and the Saint-Leonard borough. Police say the two men may be linked to an international theft network known as the South American Theft Groups.
Ottawa
-
OPP identify body of man found in Ottawa River more than six years ago
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA testing helped to identify a man whose remains were found along the Ottawa River east of Ottawa, more than six years ago.
-
Distress Centre of Ottawa joins new mental health 9-8-8 network
The main mental health crisis hotline for the city of Ottawa is partnering with the new nationwide, three digit suicide crisis helpline launched by the Government of Canada.
-
A mild end of November, start of December in the forecast for Ottawa
A mild last day of November and the first weekend of December is in the forecast for the city of Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Popular east-end brewery pushed out of Toronto due to high price of real estate
A popular east-end Toronto brewery has been forced to relocate to Stouffville after their landlord announced his plans to sell the building and an affordable alternative elsewhere in the city was financially out of reach.
-
Over 14 kg of suspected cocaine found in commercial aircraft at Toronto Pearson
Over 14 kg of suspected cocaine was found in an aircraft at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Nov. 3, 2023, according to the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA).
-
Judge orders largest cash seizure in YRP history after Toronto area human trafficking bust
A court has ordered that a Newmarket, Ont. man arrested in a 2021 human trafficking investigation forfeit $4 million in cash as part of his sentencing hearing earlier this month, marking the largest cash seizure in York Regional Police (YRP) history.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Kitchener encampment
Details are limited at this point, but the flames, which were captured on video by commuters, started around 7 a.m.
-
Kitchener Centre voters heading to polls for byelection
There will soon be a new MPP representing Kitchener Centre.
-
Kitchener seeing a gradual increase in tiny homes
There's been a gradual increase in building permits for backyard homes in Kitchener. But these tiny homes aren't necessarily small.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Inside the building becoming largest overnight winter homeless shelter
Ark Aid Street Mission has just weeks to convert a church building into a life-saving refuge from the cold this winter — and it’s going to take the community’s help to do it.
-
Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests
A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.
-
Filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no has laid on eyes for 128 years.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury bike patrol officer takes down accused downtown drug dealer
A Sudbury police officer patrolling downtown on a bicycle arrested a suspect after allegedly seeing a drug deal go down Wednesday.
-
opinion
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
-
Suspect driving company vehicle in northern Ont. was impaired, asleep and had suspended licence
An employee driving a company pickup truck from Wawa to Chapleau was reported missing by the company this week.
Windsor
-
Senior allegedly assaulted by man rummaging through his recycling bins
The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an assault on a senior in Forest Glade.
-
Essex man charged after allegedly luring child online
Chatham-Kent Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) investigators have arrested and charged a 65-year-old Essex man for allegedly luring a child online.
-
UWindsor event helps high school students plan ahead
High schoolers looking to get a glimpse into university life will have the chance to learn first hand at the University of Windsor on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Polar bears make a splash at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's Wild Canada
Coming face-to-face with polar bears, tracking otters gliding through the water and watching caribou prancing delighted guests at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo the day before the public unveiling of its newly renovated exhibit.
-
RCMP to lead investigation into arrest of Calgary brothers
The Calgary Police Service says the RCMP will be stepping in to conduct a full investigation into the charges that were laid and later stayed against two teens in a fatal shooting in Marlborough Park earlier this month.
-
Nanton, Alta., home damaged in 'suspicious' fire: RCMP
Alberta RCMP are investigating a house fire in Nanton, believed to be suspicious in nature.
Saskatoon
-
'We cannot keep spending': Saskatoon councillors say budget falls short of savings goals
After two days of discussing the 2024-2025 budget, some councillors are concerned about the lack of progress made.
-
Sask. premier says province will stop collecting carbon levy on electric heat
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province intends to stop collecting the carbon levy on electric heat.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Riders select Corey Mace as new head coach: TSN reports
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have selected Toronto Argonauts defensive coordinator Corey Mace as the team's next head coach, according to reports from TSN's Farhan Lalji.
Edmonton
-
4 teens rescued from sex trafficking, 3 teens facing charges: police
Four teens have been rescued in a months-long human trafficking investigation and three teens are facing charges, police in Edmonton announced on Thursday.
-
2 injured in 107 Avenue, 142 Street traffic circle crash
Two people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after a crash in west Edmonton.
-
'Toxic and abusive': Former staffers accuse Jennifer Rice of bullying while Edmonton councillor dodges questions
Rookie Edmonton city councillor Jennifer Rice is refusing to respond to allegations that she bullied, belittled and yelled at staff members; claims the mayor says are "deeply concerning" and worthy of investigation.
Vancouver
-
22 fires in 24 hours: Vancouver firefighters continue seeing record-breaking number of calls
Vancouver firefighters were called to 22 fires in 24 hours this week as the department continues to respond to record-breaking demand for its services.
-
A 'predator' at CSIS: B.C. officers allege rape, harassment and a toxic workplace culture
Four officers with the B.C. CSIS physical surveillance unit who say it was a toxic workplace where bullying, harassment and worse went unchecked, and where young female officers were victimized.
-
Search underway for 2 missing in Vancouver Island backcountry
A search is underway on Vancouver Island after two people disappeared on logging roads in the Mount Benson area, west of Nanaimo.