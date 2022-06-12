Alliston Olympian Deanne Rose teaching skills to next generation

The sun was shining in Alliston Saturday as some of the region's youngest female soccer players learned from one of the country's best players.

On Saturday, Deanne Rose started her two-day soccer camp. Rose, who helped Canada's women's soccer team capture a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games last summer, decided she wanted to use her experience to help others achieve their best possible success.

The players were learning various skill moves, focusing on dribbling, shooting and speed.

"We do a lot of competitive drills, and you see the girls work harder when they're in a competition," says Rose. "I just think it's like emphasizing the importance of having fun and enjoying it and keeping that competitive attitude."

Rose, who was born and raised in the community of Alliston, wanted to find a way to give back to those from her home. It's the first time she's held a training camp, but she says she plans to have more.

"My message when they see me, say on TV, or playing, I feel like they'll be able to feel like they have a closer relationship with me if I've actually coached them or if they've actually had a conversation with me or been able to ask questions," Rose says. "I'm hoping that I'll be able to touch these girls in a way that I'd hoped my role models would have been able to touch me when I was younger."

On Wednesday, the Town of New Tecumseth named a new park just off King Street in honour of the Olympic athlete.

Rose says support from her hometown matters deeply to her, inspiring her to keep giving back to her young fans.

"I hope they take away the message that with soccer, you have to work hard," says Rose. "The details that I'm telling them about, the little things to pay attention to, but at the end of the day, it's fun."