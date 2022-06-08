Alliston Olympian honoured by hometown

Deanne Rose has had several impressive accomplishments, including being an Olympic gold medalist and becoming the youngest woman in Olympic soccer history to score a goal at the 2016 games.

Now, the Alliston, Ont. native can add having a park named in her honour to that list.

The Town of New Tecumseth named the park in her hometown the Deanne Cynthia Rose Park.

Despite her remarkable triumphs, Rose remains incredibly humble.

"I was blown away, honestly. My mom told me, and it's such exciting news because obviously, I love my hometown. I was born and raised here, so to be honoured like this is just such a great achievement for me," Rose said while at the park on Falkner Road Wednesday evening.

The soccer star helped Canada's women's soccer team make their way to gold in last year's Tokyo Games and a bronze in Rio in 2016.

Still, she said being honoured in her hometown means a lot.

"I appreciate the fans so much here," she said.

"I want the kids here to know they can achieve greatness as well, and I know what it's like to come from a small town, so I just want to inspire the youth and people in this town."

Rose noted how for her, it's all about the fans. She signed autographs and met with neighbourhood kids who look up to their own hometown hero.