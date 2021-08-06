BARRIE, ONT -- The Canadian Women's Soccer team earned a gold medal against Sweden Friday morning, with help from a local soccer star.

With it all on the line, Alliston's Deanne Rose placed the ball onto the pitch.

Down on penalty kicks, she had to score to extend the match. Rose then placed her kick in to the top corner of the net past the Sweden keeper.

After a historic save by Canadian keeper Stephanie Labbé, Julia Grosso sealed the victory for Canada, defeating Sweden 3-2 on penalty kicks.

In 2016, hundreds of people welcomed her home after winning bronze in the Rio Games at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in Tottenham.

At the time, Deanne was in high school at Ernest Cumberland Elementary School in Alliston.

Rick Milne, Mayor of the Town of New Tecumseth, spoke on the gold medal achievement in a statement to CTV News.

"Deanne is a fantastic ambassador for women's sports in Canada and for New Tecumseth," says Milne. "I just want to offer my congratulations and let her know that we are hugely proud to call her our own."

Milne also spoke on the spotlight the gold shines on the Town of New Tecumseth.

"It is a great source of pride for the Town of New Tecumseth that our homegrown athlete has competed for Olympic glory," Milne says. "Deanne and her teammates should be immensely proud of what they have achieved."

This is the first Olympic title earned by the Canadian women's soccer team.