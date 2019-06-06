

CTV Barrie





An Aurora man is facing several charges after police say he was found to be delivering illegal cannabis products.

York Regional Police say the man was driving erratically in Newmarket in the area of David Drive and Jane Street late Friday afternoon.

Officers stopped his vehicle and said they could smell cannabis coming from inside.

They say the driver admitted he was carrying more than five pounds of cannabis products for an online dispensary.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including driving while under suspension, driving with cannabis readily available and possession for the purpose of distribution.