Alarming trend as local food banks struggle to keep up with surging demand
Officials at the food bank in Orangeville say numbers have hit a critical point as a new report uncovers crises affecting hundreds of thousands across the province.
Feed Ontario released its findings on the situation at food banks, analyzing usage in 2023 compared to 2022 and previous years, with advocates calling the situation grim as food banks record a growth in demand unlike ever before.
"Thirty-seven per cent of the people accessing our foodbank are children, 10.4 per cent are actually working, and a stat we are really disturbed by and 15 per cent are actually seniors," said Heather Hayes, the executive director at the Orangeville food bank.
The Feed Ontario report documents similar figures, showing a jump in food bank usage by nearly 40 per cent, with 800,000 individuals seeking support from food banks this year alone, resulting in 5.8 million visits.
"Seventy per cent of food banks in our network are concerned about having to meet this demand, and more than half are worried they may not have enough funding to sustain services, so we need to start turning the tide on food insecurity in this province," said Carolyn Stewart, CEO with Feed Ontario.
The message is the same at the Barrie Food Bank, as more people seek support - but questions remain on how to keep up with demand.
"Food banks are not a solution to long-term problems. We are a Band-Aid. We are helping people get by on a day-to-day basis and hopefully settling them up so we can take action in their own lives," said Sharon Palmer, Barrie Food Bank executive director.
The report also made recommendations for the provincial and federal government, including changes to EI eligibility, increasing timelines for affordable housing projects and expediting the development of the Canadian disability benefit.
The Last of Us named the 'largest series ever filmed in Canada'
The monumental effort it took to bring the first season of The Last of Us to the small screen paid off big time for Alberta, a new report says.
Six teens in court in connection with beheading of French teacher
Six teenagers go on trial behind closed doors on Monday in connection with the beheading of French history teacher Samuel Paty in 2020, a murder that shocked the country.
A Sumatran rhino calf born in Indonesia adds to an endangered species of fewer than 50 animals
A critically endangered Sumatran rhino was born in Indonesia's western island of Sumatra on Saturday, the second Sumatran rhino born in the country this year and a welcome addition to a species that currently numbers fewer than 50 animals.
Britain detects first human case of flu strain similar to pig virus
Britain said on Monday it had detected a first human case of flu strain A(H1N2)v, which is similar to a virus currently circulating in pigs, and that the individual concerned had experienced a mild illness and fully recovered.
'Absolutely no talk' of moving Paul Bernardo to minimum security: corrections head
The commissioner of Correctional Service Canada says there is 'absolutely no talk' of moving notorious serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo to an even lower security level, following his transfer into a medium-security prison.
Atlantic
‘That's how devastating it is: Halifax mall retailers reeling after major flood
Scores of retailers at a busy shopping mall in downtown Halifax are counting their losses after a major flooding event on the weekend, and some worry they won't recover.
N.B. man, 24, dies after pickup truck rollover
A man has died following a rollover crash in Lawrence Station, N.B., last Thursday.
Halifax mulls over possible 9.7 per cent tax hike
The city of Halifax is facing a $68.7 million revenue shortfall and the advice from staff is to have residents pay for it through a proposed hike in property taxes.
Montreal
Quebec's proposed health reform would complicate access for English speakers: petition
As the end of Quebec's parliamentary session approaches, there are growing concerns that the province's proposed health-care reform will leave English speakers in the dust.
Montreal billionaire sex case: Accuser loses bid to freeze Robert Miller's assets
A Quebec judge has denied a request to freeze the assets of a Montreal billionaire accused of paying underage girls for sex.
Montreal police investigating after 'Molotov cocktail' thrown at Jewish centre
Montreal police are investigating after an incendiary object was allegedly thrown against the door of a Jewish community centre early Monday morning, hours after two federal MPs attended a meeting inside the building.
Ottawa
Deal between Ottawa and province similar to Toronto likely coming: sources
The city of Ottawa could see a deal similar to one brokered between the city of Toronto and the Ontario government, provincial sources say.
Workers begin cutting down trees in Hunt Club Road forest
The Ottawa Airport Authority has started removing trees in a section of forest along Hunt Club Road.
Coroner's inquest begins into 2018 death of woman at the Ottawa Hospital
A coroner's inquest is underway into the death of a 33-year-old woman who died while undergoing treatment at the Ottawa Hospital in 2018.
Toronto
Drivers can 'expect delays' on portion of Highway 401 due to truck rollover
All eastbound collector lanes on Highway 401 are blocked at Victoria Park Avenue following a rollover involving a transport truck.
4 victims killed in Huntsville, Ont. collision were Chinese citizens, officials confirm
Four of the victims killed in a two-vehicle collision in Muskoka late Saturday night were Chinese citizens, officials have confirmed.
Ontario is reporting a surge in COVID-19. What does that mean for us?
The rate of COVID-19 infection in Ontario as measured by wastewater data is now at its highest point in more than a year.
Kitchener
Court rejects WRDSB attempt to dismiss defamation lawsuit
A retired teacher is claiming a “major victory” in her ongoing legal battle with the Waterloo Region District School Board.
'This is where he was happiest': A final toast to the founder of Morty’s Pub
It was a full house at Morty’s Pub Monday night, as family and friends raised a glass to celebrate the life of the late Morty Taylor.
Police release images of Fairview Park Mall jewelry store robbery involving axes, gun
Waterloo regional police are investigating a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall.
London
City buys $4.1 million property with no intention to develop it
A remote tract of land near London’s southeast corner was snatched up by city council for reasons that will become clearer over the next 20 years.
Environment Canada issues snow squall watch
Starting overnight Monday into Tuesday, the first significant lake-effect flurries and snow squalls of the season are forecast to develop.
Chick-fil-A to open doors to first London, Ont. restaurant on Thursday
Ten months after it was first announced, London’s first Chick-fil-A will be opening its doors to the public later this week.
Northern Ontario
No injuries after plane destroyed in airport crash in Wawa, Ont.
The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to northern Ontario following a crash on Monday that destroyed an aircraft.
Employee of Sudbury business charged with stealing $712K from employer
A now former employee with a Sudbury business has been charged with fraud and is accused of stealing from their employer over a period of seven years.
Mother of 2 and 4 exchange students identified as victims killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
The woman killed in a head-on collision in Huntsville over the weekend that also claimed the lives of four teenagers has been identified.
Windsor
Tips to protect yourself while shopping online this holiday season
As shoppers take advantage of the all Cyber Monday deals and other online holiday shopping, there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure you're protected while shopping online.
As first snowfall leaves county residents worried about dangerous driving, OPP say the problem is getting worse
While the snowfall may be a pleasant sight for people who enjoy the winter, the change in weather only heightens the worry that some residents who live along county roads and highways are feeling.
Christmas at the Heritage Village in Kingsville brings holiday cheer
Calling children of all ages out to Heritage Village for a unique experience at the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village in Kingsville.
Calgary
Danielle Smith invokes sovereignty act on green electricity, concedes it's for symbolic effect
Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta’s sovereignty act on Monday to implement new measures in her fight against Ottawa’s looming clean electricity rules while conceding she didn't need the act to put the changes in place.
Brooks man charged with murder in deadly assault at apartment complex
A southern Alberta man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly assault in Brooks earlier this year.
Calgary kitchen at centre of E. coli outbreak allowed to reopen
A Calgary preschool kitchen that was at the centre of an extensive E. coli outbreak is allowed to reopen in a limited capacity.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon business leader says city should not compare its spending to other municipalities
As city councillors ready for marathon budget discussions, a business leader says it's time for to stop looking to other cities to judge Saskatoon's spending.
Sask. man gets prison time for paying daughter's friend, 14, to have sex on camera
A Saskatoon judge says a man who paid his daughter’s 14-year-old friend to have sex with him and recorded it on video is likely to re-offend.
Rider head coach search narrowed down to 2 candidates: reports
According to reports from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the race to become the next head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders is down to two potential candidates.
Edmonton
Danielle Smith invokes sovereignty act on green electricity, concedes it's for symbolic effect
Premier Danielle Smith invoked Alberta’s sovereignty act on Monday to implement new measures in her fight against Ottawa’s looming clean electricity rules while conceding she didn't need the act to put the changes in place.
Edmonton city council reduces proposed property tax increase to 6.6% from 7.09%
Between cuts to existing services and approval of new spending, Edmonton city council on Monday voted to reduce next year's proposed property tax increase by almost half a percentage point to 6.6 per cent from the proposed 7.09 per cent.
Domestic abuse shelters in Alberta report 10-year high in number of calls for help
The Alberta Council of Women's Shelters says domestic violence is on the rise in the province.
Vancouver
Vancouver city councillor tables plan to 'unlock' housing in DTES
A Vancouver city councillor is proposing an ambitious plan to create greater housing stock in the Downtown Eastside.
B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP
Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.
Hiker rescued after 9 hours stranded on North Shore mountain
A hiker was rescued Monday morning after spending nine hours stuck on Mount Seymour on a cold, foggy night.