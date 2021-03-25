Advertisement
Airsoft gun found in Stayner playground by mother and children
Published Thursday, March 25, 2021 2:30PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 25, 2021 4:42PM EDT
Police say an airsoft pistol was located in the sand of a playground behind a Stayner, Ont. school on Wed. March 24, 2021 (Google Maps)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A mother and her two children discovered what appeared to be a gun behind a school in a playground in Stayner on Thursday, causing some tense moments.
Provincial police identified the gun as a .357 magnum airsoft pistol loaded with three airsoft darts.
Officers removed it from the sand at the playground behind Byng Public School on William Street.
The school board says the school was closed last year and has not been used by students or staff.