BARRIE, ONT. -- A mother and her two children discovered what appeared to be a gun behind a school in a playground in Stayner on Thursday, causing some tense moments.

Provincial police identified the gun as a .357 magnum airsoft pistol loaded with three airsoft darts.

Officers removed it from the sand at the playground behind Byng Public School on William Street.

The school board says the school was closed last year and has not been used by students or staff.