Advocates call on City of Barrie to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic
Across Canada, every night, more than 6000 people sleep in shelters to escape abuse, according to the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie. Now, local organizations are urging the City of Barrie to join other municipalities in declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic.
“This is your neighbour, this is your coworker, this is your family members, the women that you know in your lives who are experiencing abuse,” said Teresa MacLennan, the executive director of the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie.
The Woman and Children’s Shelter of Barrie said it is underfunded, putting an extra strain on their service.
“We have 27 beds. We always run closer to 35, and we are always over capacity. We have to refer out over 500 women and children every year to other shelters,” explained MacLennan.
That lack of resources is why others say the conversation itself is so important. They want to add their voice to support the front-line workers and victims.
“There are thousands of women and children looking for help, fleeing abusive situations. On the extreme end of this, over 55 women have been killed since this time last year as a result of intimate partner violence,” said Carol Williams of the Canadian Federation of University Women.
In more than 40 years in the city, the Women and Children’s Shelter of Barrie said the demand for their service has only ever increased, and that trend has continued in recent years.
“Women were told they needed to isolate at home with their abusers. We were really hoping that when COVID started to lessen, we would see that change. The numbers have not changed at all. In fact, they’ve continued to increase,” said MacLennan.
Despite the staggering numbers, with shelters in Orillia also over capacity, stakeholders say there are still many suffering who aren’t accounted for.
“I know it takes a lot of courage, and sometimes it can be very scary, but we have an amazing staff as I know a number of places in Simcoe County do that we would really like women to call. You’re not alone,” said Kyla Epstein, the Board Chair for the Green Haven Shelter for Women in Orillia.
On November 27 at City Hall, there will be a flag raising to support women facing abuse. Then, on December 6, as part of the 16 Days of activism, the rotunda will host a memorial to remember all the women murdered in the past year.
