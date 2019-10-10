

CTV Barrie





Advanced polling locations open on Friday through to Monday across the country.

Voters can cast their ballot at the various polling stations between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. all weekend long.

Registered voters will need to bring photo identification along with your voter information card, which will also have your voting station listed.

The last election saw a record turnout for early voting with a 74 percent increase compared to the 2011 election.

