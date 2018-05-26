

Advance voting for the 2018 provincial election started Saturday.

The advance polls opened at 10 a.m. and will go until May 30 at advance voting locations and until June 1 at returning offices.

For the first time, electronic poll books and vote tabulators will be used for advance voting. Election officials will use e-Poll books to strike voters names from the voters list before providing their ballot.

Voters will then cast their ballot using vote tabulators, delivering faster and improved service.

"Elections Ontario is building modern services for modern voters, in a measured and principled way. We are introducing technology in the polls at advance voting locations across the province for the first time in a general election to offer electors a better voting experience," said Greg Essensa, Ontario's Chief Electoral Officer.

The number of electoral districts in Ontario has increased from 107 to 124.

Advance voting hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The provincial election is on June 7.

For more information on what you need and where to vote click here.