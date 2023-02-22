Additional offences added to Cassie Korzenko's charges after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena

The Barrie woman facing dangerous driving charges stemming from a crash on December 1 that sent three people to the hospital appeared in court Wednesday.

Cassie Korzenko, 32, faces three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm along with fraud under $5,000, uttering a forged document and possession of stolen property.

According to court documents, the fraud-related charges allegedly occurred in April 2022.

Korzenko was released on bail to a surety in January after more than five weeks behind bars following her arrest outside Sadlon Arena before a Barrie Colts game.

Police say three pedestrians were hit by the car driven by Korzenko that night.

Jeff Janes, Sean and Melanie Smith, a support worker with Empower Simcoe, were rushed to the hospital in serious and life-threatening conditions after the crash at the intersection of Bayview and Mapleview drives.

Empower Simcoe provides care and support for members of the community living with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Barrie Colts players visited RVH, where Jeff and Sean were receiving care. The team signed jerseys and photos and spent time with the men and Smith, who is currently recovering at home.

Those who know the accused claim she has struggled for years with addiction to opioids, including fentanyl.

Korzenko is scheduled to return to court in March.

The allegations against her have not been tested in court.