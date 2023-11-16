Accusations of blame-shifting emerge in trial over fatal dump truck crash near Alliston
The man charged with criminal negligence causing death in a dump truck crash near Alliston three years ago took the stand in a Barrie courtroom Thursday and was grilled by the Crown about his involvement.
While professing his innocence in connection to the deadly crash on Sept. 22, 2020, along the Adjala-Tosorontio-New Tecumseth Townline, Milton Urgiles responded to the Crown's continuous questions about his involvement with "I don't remember" or "I can't remember."
Still, the Crown hammered away at Urgiles for more than five hours, accusing him of shifting the blame for the crash on 53-year-old Denis Garant, who was behind the wheel of the dump truck the day it blew its front left tire and crashed into a ditch; killing him instantly.
The Crown argued Urgiles was trying to "remove fault from himself and place it squarely on Mr. Garant."
- Download the CTV News app free to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The Crown asked Urgiles about his several safety infractions and the loss of his commercial vehicle operator's registration in 2014 after racking up more than $7,000 in unpaid fines.
The 46-year-old man from Toronto told the court he couldn't remember how he'd dealt with the fine or when he had owned the 2006 Freightliner Garant was driving that day.
The Crown referenced Urgiles' earlier testimony, where he said he trained Garant over three or four days and Garant was making mistakes driving the dump truck. Urgiles noted Garant made several errors in completing turns and operating the truck's lift.
He testified he warned Garant to be careful.
The court heard the dump truck was supplied by Urgiles and the company he worked for - EcuaCan Excavating, which is owned by Urgiles' spouse, Janeth Zambrano, who, despite a court order, has evaded testifying against her longtime partner.
"There is a scheme at play here, and it cost someone's life," the Crown said.
The trial got underway in late September and picked up again last month when Urgiles testified he received a text from Garant the night before the crash in which Garant expressed concerns over the dump truck's steering.
Urgiles testified he later checked the truck's steering for any defects that night and told the court he found nothing wrong.
"I went to check the truck, not to fix it. To make sure it was okay. To make sure it was safe to drive on the street," he testified.
The trial is scheduled to resume in mid-December.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.
Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban
The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.
Snoop Dogg, known worldwide for his cannabis enthusiasm, says he's 'giving up smoke'
It's the end of an era -- after decades of making it a staple of his persona, Snoop Dogg might be dropping his weed-smoking habit like it’s hot.
TREND LINE Trudeau's Liberals trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in ballot tracking, power index: Nanos
It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?
Caught on camera: Moose rescued from barbed wire fence in southern Alberta
A southern Alberta man and his son are guaranteed to be on Santa's 'nice' list this year after freeing a young moose that had become tangled in a barbed wire fence.
Thousands of Starbucks workers go on a one-day strike on one of the chain's busiest days of year
Workers at more than 200 U.S. Starbucks locations walked off the job Thursday in what organizers said was the largest strike yet in the 2-year-old effort to unionize the company's stores.
Eastern Ontario youth hockey player saved by neck guard
The governing body for amateur hockey in eastern Ontario says a youth hockey player was saved by a neck guard after being cut by a skate
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
Canadian man who attacked Pelosi's husband convicted of federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges
A jury on Thursday convicted the Canadian man who broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home last year of federal charges for seeking to hold her hostage and attacking her husband with a hammer.
Atlantic
-
CFL may shift focus away from Halifax as league continues strategy to add 10th team
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie has identified a potential owner for a future expansion team in Halifax.
-
Man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant: Digby RCMP
Digby RCMP says a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old man in connection with incidents of intimate partner violence that occurred Wednesday in the town.
-
Weather statement issued for Nova Scotia as fall storm brings rain and wind to the Maritimes Saturday
A Special Weather Statement has been issued for the province of Nova Scotia by Environment Canada for the heavy rain and high winds that are expected Saturday and ending Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Montreal protesters call for safer campuses, release of Israeli hostages
A pro-Israel protest is taking place in downtown Montreal in front of Concordia University, the site of last week's violent clash related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Hate crimes in Montreal expected to rise, but there are ways to ease tensions: expert
An expert in violent extremism says she expects the number of hate crimes and hate-motivated incidents to rise as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on, but says there are ways to ease tensions to prevent further escalation.
-
Plante administration defends budget despite $7 billion in spending
Mayor Valerie Plante and her team expect to spend nearly $7 billion in 2024. The city says it's about protecting services.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau man alleges he was beaten by police, racially profiled by CATSA at Edmonton International Airport
A Gatineau man is alleging he was beaten by RCMP officers and racially profiled by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) at the Edmonton International Airport in April.
-
Here's how much parking rates in Ottawa will go up next year
The current rate of $4.00 per hour will be going up to $4.50 per hour on Jan. 1.
-
'I want them to apologize': Deaf, blind Ottawa man has close call with vehicle
A deaf and blind Ottawa man is speaking out after a close call with a vehicle in Orléans this week.
Toronto
-
Former Mississauga councillor seeking $2.5M in counterclaim against city and former colleague who claims he harassed her
A former Mississauga city councillor accused of harassing his council colleague to the point where she quit her job has launched a countersuit seeking $2.5 million from her and the city.
-
'My heart broke,' Brampton mayor says after asylum seeker dies in tent outside former Peel Region shelter
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says the death of an asylum-seeker camped outside a former Peel Region shelter on Tuesday night should be a wake up call to other levels of government who need to provide immediate support to municipalities dealing with the growing refugee crisis.
-
'I thought I won $10': Ontario man did a 'double take' after winning major lottery prize
A Woodbridge, Ont. lottery winner was so speechless when he learned he won, that the cashier at the store offered him a water bottle and told him to have a seat.
Kitchener
-
'They just outright lied': Bad Boy Furniture refuses to honour purchases, customers demanding answers
Kitchener resident Chris May is out hundreds of dollars after Lastman’s Bad Boy Furniture told him the couch he paid for wouldn’t be delivered.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
-
Tactical officers arrest man at Kitchener apartment building
Multiple tactical officers, including one holding what appeared to be a battering ram, were seen leaving the building.
London
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
-
'How many more lives are we going to lose?': Residents demand changes on Commissioners Road East
Marcia Patterson's stomach drops when she hears ambulance sirens along Commissioners Road East. On July 31, 2023 a 22-year-old motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection, and on Wednesday night, police confirmed another fatality a short distance away.
-
London doctor arrested following mischief investigation
A prominent London, Ont. doctor has been arrested on a charge of mischief following an incident last month.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
-
Sudbury police cleared in arrest that left suspect with broken ankle
Greater Sudbury Police weren’t at fault last summer when a suspect taken into custody ended up with a broken ankle.
Windsor
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
-
Porch pirate sought on Matchette Road
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help after a porch pirate theft in west Windsor.
-
Local toy, food drives prepare to kick off annual fundraisers
The Chatham Goodfellows are preparing for their 69th annual 'No Child Without a Christmas' Campaign while anticipating it to be one of the busiest ever.
Calgary
-
'Hard pill to swallow': Seniors respond to rent increases at southwest Calgary retirement home
Local seniors facing a 55 per cent hike in their rent at a southwest Calgary retirement home will now see that increase cut in half, but some say that’s still too high of a price to pay while living on a fixed income.
-
Man shot to death in Calgary parking lot identified by police
Calgary police have released the identity of a man shot to death in Marlborough Park.
-
Caught on camera: Moose rescued from barbed wire fence in southern Alberta
A southern Alberta man and his son are guaranteed to be on Santa's 'nice' list this year after freeing a young moose that had become tangled in a barbed wire fence.
Saskatoon
-
Former Saskatoon liquor store proposed as emergency shelter
Saskatoon city council will vote next week on whether to clear the way for a former liquor store location to operate as a temporary emergency shelter.
-
Sask. woman pleads for information about brother's death
Nearly eight months after her brother’s body was discovered inside a dumpster in Saskatoon, Emilia Greyeyes is holding onto hope that someone will come forward with information about his death.
-
Sask. man saves 114-year-old train station by moving it with truck
A Saskatchewan man saved his hometown’s 114-year-old train station from the wrecking ball this week.
Edmonton
-
Alberta doctors attempting to sound COVID-19 alarm as province reviews Manning report
Alberta's premier says she's considering 90 recommendations made public Wednesday in a report on the province’s pandemic response.
-
Alberta mom pleads guilty to sexually abusing toddler
A Strathcona County woman has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing her own toddler.
-
Edmonton man accused of possessing 'among the worst' child sexual abuse material seen by investigators
"Extreme" child sexual abuse material was recently found on an Edmonton man's computer, leading to charges, police in Alberta say.
Vancouver
-
Former Canadian soldier fined $4K, given severe reprimand for anti-vax videos
A former Canadian soldier and veteran of the wars in Bosnia and Afghanistan was fined $4,000 and given a severe reprimand Thursday for publicly defying the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces members.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Surrey's police board suspended as B.C. pushes transition forward
The British Columbia government has appointed an administrator to act in place of the Surrey Police Board and assist the city's troubled transition from the RCMP to a municipal force.
-
Total hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. climbs in latest weekly update
The number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rose this week, while other data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control was a mixed bag.