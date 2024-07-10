4 arrested in Collingwood drug bust, $9,500 worth of fentanyl seized: OPP

Four people have been arrested and charged after police raided an RV and a home in Collingwood last week.

Provincial police say the street crime unit launched a drug trafficking investigation in May, noting two parties were staying in the RV at several locations and residences around town.

On June 5, officers executed a search warrant on the RV and Leslie Street residence and allegedly seized over 60 grams of fentanyl worth an estimated $9,500.

Three Collingwood residents and one Sturgeon Falls resident face drug trafficking offences.

"These arrests occurred in the wake of numerous complaints of fentanyl overdoses where OPP and other emergency services needed to administer naloxone to save those individuals," provincial police added.

They ask anyone with information on the case to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.