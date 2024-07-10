BARRIE
Barrie

    • 4 arrested in Collingwood drug bust, $9,500 worth of fentanyl seized: OPP

    Provincial police cruisers and an RV are pictured in Collingwood, Ont., on June 5, 2024. (Supplied) Provincial police cruisers and an RV are pictured in Collingwood, Ont., on June 5, 2024. (Supplied)
    Share

    Four people have been arrested and charged after police raided an RV and a home in Collingwood last week.

    Provincial police say the street crime unit launched a drug trafficking investigation in May, noting two parties were staying in the RV at several locations and residences around town.

    On June 5, officers executed a search warrant on the RV and Leslie Street residence and allegedly seized over 60 grams of fentanyl worth an estimated $9,500.

    Three Collingwood residents and one Sturgeon Falls resident face drug trafficking offences.

    "These arrests occurred in the wake of numerous complaints of fentanyl overdoses where OPP and other emergency services needed to administer naloxone to save those individuals," provincial police added.

    They ask anyone with information on the case to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada were under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada experienced sweltering heat. Some areas were also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News