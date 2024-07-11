Fake cryptocurrency investments racking up victims

Fake cryptocurrency investments are stealing money from victims

Police are investigating an investment scam that has seen victims losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in fake cryptocurrency.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Cyber-Enabled Fraud Team is warning the public not to engage in these websites:

www[.]How2Crypto[.]com

www[.]How2Crypto[.]net

If you or someone you know has had dealings with the mentioned websites, please contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center at 1-888-495-8501