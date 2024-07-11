BARRIE
Barrie

    • Environment Canada issues rainfall warning

    Rainfall amounts of 40 to 100 millimetres have fallen since Wednesday morning in Barrie, Collingwood, and Hillsdale.

    Environment Canada says additional rainfall amounts of five to 10 mm are expected Thursday morning.

    Rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Beryl will taper to scattered showers.

    Heavy downpours cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

    Localized flooding areas is possible and the national weather agency cautions people to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

