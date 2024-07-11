Environment Canada issues rainfall warning
Rainfall amounts of 40 to 100 millimetres have fallen since Wednesday morning in Barrie, Collingwood, and Hillsdale.
Environment Canada says additional rainfall amounts of five to 10 mm are expected Thursday morning.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Beryl will taper to scattered showers.
Heavy downpours cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
Localized flooding areas is possible and the national weather agency cautions people to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Magnitude 6.4 earthquake measured off B.C.'s coast
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of B.C.'s Vancouver Island Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Cottages, burial plots and jewelry: How the capital gains tax changes affect property other than your home
Here are some of the lesser-known ways the capital gains tax might apply to you, and expert tips for navigating the tax.
opinion Biden's debate debacle levels playing field with Trump
In one week, Donald Trump will officially accept his party’s nomination, becoming the standard-bearer for the GOP in November. A recent Supreme Court immunity ruling combined with a failed debate performance by President Joe Biden has seen the Republican challenger’s fortunes rise exponentially.
Former Predators captain Johnson posthumously diagnosed with CTE
Former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson has been posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy following a post-mortem brain tissue analysis.
Interest rate cut hasn't led to rush of homebuyer demand yet: Royal LePage data
Despite expectations of lower interest rates prompting homebuyers to leave the sidelines, a new report says the Bank of Canada's quarter-point cut to its key interest rate last month did not lead to a rush in demand.
Woman swept to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach is rescued 37 hours later and 80 kilometres away
A Chinese woman who was swept out to sea while swimming at a Japanese beach was rescued 37 hours later after drifting in a swimming ring more than 80 kilometres (50 miles) in the Pacific Ocean, officials said Thursday.
Suspect in slaying of 3 women in 'serious condition' as U.K. police confirm recovery of crossbow
A man suspected of killing the wife and daughters of a BBC radio sports commentator with a crossbow was being treated in a hospital Thursday after being found injured in a cemetery some 15 miles (22 kilometres) from the scene of the crimes.
'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
'Devastated': Ontario woman discovers diamond ring bought in Mexico for $4,000 is a fake worth $50
An Ontario woman who was in Mexico with her boyfriend was shocked to learn a diamond ring they purchased for $4,176 turned out to be worth only $50.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
-
LCBO urges union to restart contract talks, says ready-to-drink cocktails 'not a part of bargaining'
Expanding ready-to-drink beverages into grocery and corner stores is a 'matter of public policy' and not something that will be addressed at the bargaining table, the LCBO said in a statement that urged the union representing striking workers to restart contract talks.
-
Wilmot farmers say Region of Waterloo denied their freedom of information requests on farmland expropriation
A group of farmers, who expressed concern about expropriation in Wilmot Township, say they’ll keep fighting even though their latest push for answers has failed.
London
-
Serious but non-life-threatening injuries after crash
Crews responded to the scene on Highway 24 about 10 km north of Simcoe, and said one driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Sarnia mayor calls on province to help with staffing crisis in healthcare
The Mayor of Sarnia is calling on the province to help fix what he calls the, "Staffing crisis in Ontario's Community Health Sector."
-
OPP investigation stretches from Huron to London, yields drug and weapons charges
According to OPP, seizures included a firearm, ammunition, brass knuckles, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and more.
Windsor
-
Don’t call 911 about coyotes unless it’s an emergency: LaSalle police
LaSalle police are reminding residents to not call 911 about coyotes unless it is an emergency.
-
Five suspects charged, one sought related to murder of missing Windsor man
Windsor police have charged five suspects and issued an arrest warrant for a sixth person in connection with the murder of a Windsor man who went missing almost four months ago.
-
Humidity is back with sunshine across Windsor-Essex
Heat and humidity return to the region after remnants from Hurricane Beryl pushed through the region. Daytime highs are back around the seasonal mark but the humidity will make it feel much warmer.
Northern Ontario
-
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
-
Cottages, burial plots and jewelry: How the capital gains tax changes affect property other than your home
Here are some of the lesser-known ways the capital gains tax might apply to you, and expert tips for navigating the tax.
-
'Devastated': Ontario woman discovers diamond ring bought in Mexico for $4,000 is a fake worth $50
An Ontario woman who was in Mexico with her boyfriend was shocked to learn a diamond ring they purchased for $4,176 turned out to be worth only $50.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northern Ont. community votes in favour hosting nuclear waste site
After a consultation process that began in 2010, residents in the Township of Ignace have voted in favour of hosting of a $22 billion nuclear waste site.
-
North Bay police use locator tool to find missing woman with dementia
When a woman in her 90s with dementia went missing from her assisted living facility, North Bay police were able to find her quickly using a locator tool.
-
Sudbury Wolves players describe excitement of being picked in the NHL draft
It's been an exciting few weeks for two Sudbury Wolves players who are fresh out of NHL training camps.
Ottawa
-
Fire damages former pizza restaurant on Merivale Road in Ottawa
The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:45 a.m. Thursday, reporting smoke coming from the roof of a commercial plaza on Merivale Road near Baseline Road.
-
4 teens facing charges after OPP recover stolen vehicles on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
Four teenagers are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police recovered two vehicles in eastern Ontario that were reported stolen in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
The diversity of Ottawa's nightlife is a 'great asset,' the night mayor says
Ottawa's new 'night mayor' says the diversity of the capital's nightlife is a "great asset," as he begins work to help shape the city after 6 p.m.
Toronto
-
Province says science centre cannot be repaired without full closure of museum
The province says keeping the current Ontario Science Centre building open to the public even temporarily would still require the 'immediate closure' of the facility along with an initial investment of $70 million in 'urgent capital repairs' and another $20 to $40 million for 'immediate roof repairs.'
-
'Where is the money at?' Police release video showing response to gunpoint home invasion
Police have released new video footage showing officers responding to an armed home invasion in Vaughan on Christmas Eve.
-
'Devastated': Ontario woman discovers diamond ring bought in Mexico for $4,000 is a fake worth $50
An Ontario woman who was in Mexico with her boyfriend was shocked to learn a diamond ring they purchased for $4,176 turned out to be worth only $50.
Montreal
-
Rainfall warning still in place for Montreal, southern Quebec
A rainfall warning is still in place for the Island of Montreal after record-breaking precipitation on Wednesday.
-
McGill University on consequences for students, divesting after pro-Palestinian camp dismantled
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
-
Record-breaking rainfall wreaks havoc on Montreal roads
Some drivers had to abandon their cars during the afternoon commute on Wednesday after Montreal was soaked in a heavy, record-breaking downpour of rain that wreaked havoc on the roads.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia to offer at-home HPV testing kits
The province says Nova Scotia will soon offer at-home HPV testing kits.
-
Cape Breton police search for missing North Sydney man
Police in Cape Breton continue to look for a 34-year-old man from North Sydney who was last seen on Sunday.
-
Halifax-area community seeing a rise in bear sightings
The quiet community around Porters Lake, N.S., is known for having wildlife activity, however, recently residents are noticing more of it in their yards – particularly, black bears.
Winnipeg
-
Judge to give verdict in trial of man who admitted to killing four women in Winnipeg
A judge is scheduled to give his decision today in the first-degree murder trial of a man who admitted to killing four women in Winnipeg.
-
'We started from really behind the eight ball:' Downtown Winnipeg business flourishes despite COVID-19 pandemic
According to the most recent statistics released by Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, more businesses have closed than opened year after year since the pandemic.
-
Winnipeg grocer closing after nearly 20 years
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
Calgary
-
Police investigate shooting in Evanston
A man is in hospital after a shooting in Evanston early Thursday morning.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (July 12-14)
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
-
'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Near 30 C today, with a cooldown coming soon
The peak of the heat wave is behind us, but it's still going to be hot today.
-
Out-of-control wildfire spurs evacuation order in northern Alberta
A wildfire evacuation alert for 700 Garden River residents has been upgraded to an evacuation order.
-
Interest rate cut hasn't led to rush of homebuyer demand yet: Royal LePage data
Despite expectations of lower interest rates prompting homebuyers to leave the sidelines, a new report says the Bank of Canada's quarter-point cut to its key interest rate last month did not lead to a rush in demand.
Regina
-
Masters suggests governments create 'pockets of money' for community projects
Regina's mayor is suggesting governments create pots of money for community projects. It comes as numerous organizations launch fundraising campaigns to complete capital projects.
-
'Dug ourselves into a hole': City of Regina to request debt limit increase
The City of Regina is preparing to ask the Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) for an increase to its debt limit.
-
Here's why you may have noticed changes in your tap water
Many residents in both Regina and Moose Jaw may have noticed an unusual taste and odour from their drinking water. The change is nothing to worry about, according to the cities.
Saskatoon
-
'We have no answers': Sask. family of Ashley Morin marks 6th anniversary of her disappearance
Ashley Morin's family is left with more questions than answers on the sixth anniversary of her disappearance.
-
'Don't take it too seriously': 90-year-old Saskatchewan golfer hits the links 5 days a week
A Saskatoon golfer has become an inspiration to many at Wildwood golf course.
-
Canada's soccer success fuels youth participation
The Canadian men’s soccer team fell 2-0 to Argentina on Tuesday night in the semi-final of the Copa America.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Magnitude 6.4 earthquake measured off B.C.'s coast
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of B.C.'s Vancouver Island Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
-
Record-breaking heat continues in B.C.'s Interior, other regions see cooler temperatures
More temperature records were broken across B.C. Wednesday as some parts of the province continued to manage a heat wave.
-
Fatal crash on Highway 99 shuts down northbound lanes in Surrey
A serious crash in Surrey on Highway 99 killed one person Thursday morning and shut down northbound traffic.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Magnitude 6.4 earthquake measured off B.C.'s coast
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of B.C.'s Vancouver Island Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
-
Former BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver slams Premier David Eby, praises Conservatives' John Rustad
Former BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver is treading back into B.C. politics, slamming NDP Premier David Eby in an opinion piece in the Vancouver Sun, and showering praise on BC Conservative Leader John Rustad. He echoed those sentiments in an interview with CTV News Wednesday.
-
B.C. to implement committee's suggestions on overdose responses at schools
A B.C. steering committee has identified early actions for post-secondary institutions to follow in the event of an overdose on campus.