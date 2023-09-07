'A lot of cleanup,' Residents left with aftermath of storm that downed trees and power lines
Residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka met with a sudden change in weather Wednesday afternoon as a massive storm system swept through the region.
The extreme heat shifted to thunder, lightning, heavy rain, and powerful winds that battered several areas, causing downed trees, road closures, and power outages.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Just after 5 p.m., Ontario police reported several downed trees and electrical wires in Midland, accompanied by warnings of road closures.
A storm knocked down branches and power lines on Hugel Avenue in Midland, Ont., on Wed., Sept. 6, 2023. (Source: OPP)
Significant storm damage was reported by residents in Udney, a community located near Brechin, east of Orillia.
"We watched the storm come in. I didn't notice any funnel clouds, but you know, it's pretty obvious," said Joe Zammit.
The Udney resident said while a tree was ripped out on his property, his "flimsy" screened-in porch was unscathed.
"We're safe, we're alive," he added. "Just a lot of cleanup."
"It was pretty scary," said resident Howard Parkins. "You couldn't see three feet in front of your face. There was so much debris flying."
A tree is uprooted in Udney, Ont., east of Orillia, on Wed., Sept. 6, 2023. (Courtesy: Joseph Zammit)
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) team told CTV News there were some high winds with the line of storms that swept through the area, but added it's "unlikely to be tornadic."
Still, they are sending a team to check out the damage.
"We're getting reports of damage through central Ontario - Midland, Washago, Brechin, even up into Huntsville. So, Northern Tornadoes Project is going to send a damage survey team up tomorrow," said Dr. David Sills, NTP executive director, adding the team would arrive Friday morning.
Storm damage in Udney, Ont., on Thurs., Sept. 7, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)
Dr. Sills said the team would investigate whether a downburst or possible tornado caused the damage.
"For tornadoes, we're looking for a long, narrow damage path. So it's usually a couple of metres wide and a couple of kilometres wide, at least. With a downburst, the damage is more spread out, widespread," he explained.
Tree damage in Moonstone, Ont., after a powerful storm on Wed., Sept. 6, 2023. (Courtesy: Linda Sala Davis)
The storm's impact extended beyond Midland and Udney into Muskoka, including Huntsville and Gravenhurst.
Residents reported downed power lines, trees obstructing roadways, and property damage.Downed power lines lay across a road in Huntsville, Ont., following a storm on Wed., Sept. 6, 2023. (Courtesy: Cassie Bird)
Dr. Sills noted that summer may be over, but storm season isn't, adding that studies have shown significant storm systems occur in late summer and early fall.
"Certainly, in southern Ontario, our season isn't over yet. It's going to cool off for a bit for the next little while, but we'll be back into some warmer temperatures and thunderstorms before the season really comes to a close."
Submit photos of Wednesday's storm damage to the Northern Tornadoes Project via email.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A judge sentenced 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
Bank of Canada may need to raise rates again, despite this week's hold: Macklem
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank may have to raise interest rates further, given inflation may stay high for some time.
Still nearly 6,200 wildfires raging across Canada, officials say in update on recovery, mitigation
Government of Canada officials say there are still nearly 6,200 wildfires raging across the country, and warned that this year's fire season shows no sign of slowing down in September.
Trapped U.S. explorer thanks authorities for saving his life in emotional video from Turkish cave
Rescuers from across Europe rushed to a cave in Turkiye on Thursday, launching an operation to save an American researcher who became trapped around 1,000 metres (3,000 feet) below the surface after suffering stomach bleeding.
'There's no one to fill his shoes': Journalist and author Peter C. Newman dies at 94
Veteran journalist and author Peter C. Newman, who held a mirror up to Canada, has died at the age of 94.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre doesn't feel your pain, but he's sure good at communicating it
Probably no other leader, including Justin Trudeau, has landed in a party leadership with less real-world work experience than Pierre Poilievre, says Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca. But Poilievre's an able communicator, and this weekend's Conservative convention is a golden opportunity for him to sell himself as PM-in-waiting.
Report finds plan to clean up demolition sites in Winnipeg not feasible
A new report says that a plan to bill Winnipeg property owners for cleanup costs following a fire may not be feasible.
Former British police officers admit sending racist messages about Meghan Markle
Five retired British police officers on Thursday admitted sending offensive and racist social media messages about Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and others.
Canadians share their experiences at the Burning Man festival
After torrential rain in Nevada left thousands stranded at this year’s Burning Man festival, a couple of Canadians who attended the event spoke with CTVNews.ca about what conditions were like on the ground. Although weather conditions may have led to some challenges, some festivalgoers said they also witnessed an unwavering sense of community.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in 2019 double-homicide
A 27-year-old man has been charged in the double-homicide of Rose-Marie and Bernard Saulnier, who were killed in their Dieppe home in 2019.
-
Nova Scotia intends to increase fine for buying out-of-season lobster to $1 million
Nova Scotia's fisheries minister says he intends to increase the maximum fine for people caught buying out-of-season lobster to $1 million.
-
N.B. nursing homes lacked infection-control measures during COVID: auditor general
New Brunswick nursing homes that reported high COVID-19 infection rates lacked infection prevention and control practices, and were not properly inspected, says a report by the auditor general.
Montreal
-
'It's very unusual,' former Montreal resident receives 'invoice' for $0.01
A former Montreal resident was left confused when she received what looked like an invoice from the city for one cent.
-
Man, 79, suffers minor injuries after STM bus crashes into shelter in NDG
An STM bus heading west along Sherbrooke Street crashed into a bus shelter at the corner of Patricia Avenue in NDG this afternoon.
-
Quebec's Eugenie Bouchard is likely to swap her tennis racket for a pickleball racket in 2024
Quebecer Eugenie Bouchard is likely to swap her tennis racket for a pickleball racket in 2024, the professional pickleball circuit announced on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Ontario government oversight of long-term care homes 'largely collapsed' during pandemic, ombudsman finds
Ontario’s ombudsman will release the findings of an investigation on Thursday into the government’s oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ottawa driver going 60 km/h over speed limit in dad's car facing stunt driving charge
A driver going 60 km/h over the speed limit on Limebank Road will have to explain to her father why his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
-
'Burning angry': Vanier councillor condemns sign threatening charges for taking Salvation Army donations at Concorde Motel
The city councillor for Rideau-Vanier says a note posted at the Concorde Motel on Montreal Road has her 'burning angry.'
Toronto
-
Toronto CEO, 12 companies facing $5M class action lawsuit for alleged door-to-door rental scam
A Toronto CEO and 12 of his companies are facing a potential class action lawsuit alleging they held their HVAC rental customers' homeowner titles "hostage" in exchange for "exorbitant" amounts of money, according to a lawyer representing the consumers.
-
Suspect sought after occupants of Toronto home find intruder who'd been inside for hours
Police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a midtown Toronto home last week and stayed in the residence for hours before being confronted by its occupants.
-
Ontario government oversight of long-term care homes 'largely collapsed' during pandemic, ombudsman finds
Ontario’s ombudsman will release the findings of an investigation on Thursday into the government’s oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kitchener
-
'I apologize for taking her away': Sentencing hearing continues for Ager Hasan
Ager Hasan, the man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death in 2017, addressed the court Thursday at his sentencing hearing.
-
Piglet found dodging traffic in Norfolk County: OPP
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two kids helped an officer rescue a piglet who was seen dodging traffic in Windham Centre Thursday morning.
-
Guelph micro-farm catering to Italian cuisine in sustainable way
A Guelph farm, which looks more like it belongs in Sicily than Southern Ontario, is proving a little bit of land goes a long way.
London
-
Firefighters attend blaze in Old East Village
The London Fire Department is on scene of an active fire at 784 Dundas Street, near the Aeolian Hall.
-
Serious collision sends two to hospital
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Horton Street and Wharncliffe Road Thursday morning due to a serious collision in the area.
-
What to expect at this year’s Airshow London
The London International Airport is hosting Airshow London on their runways from September 8-10.
Northern Ontario
-
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
A judge sentenced 'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
-
Homeless international students in North Bay reach agreement with Canadore
Between 50 and 100 homeless international students, some of whom who slept in a tent outside Canadore College this week, say they have come to an agreement with the college
-
'He hurt me and my family,' Former Barrie Subway manager sentenced for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him
Stephen Lemmond, a former Barrie restaurant manager, will spend seven years behind bars for sex crimes involving girls who worked for him, including four under 18.
Windsor
-
Essex-Windsor EMS to hire part-time staff to help paramedics at hospital ERs
Essex County Council has approved funding to hire several assistants to help paramedics unloading patients at hospitals return to the road faster.
-
Thefts reported from various Windsor retail stores
Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help identifying individuals wanted for theft under $5,000 from various retail stores across Windsor.
-
50 tickets handed out in Windsor and Amherstburg
The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit was busy in Windsor and Amherstburg.
Calgary
-
'My heart breaks for his family': Copperfield stabbing victim remembered as kind young man
Family and friends want the victim of a fatal stabbing in Copperfield, Danillo Canales Glenn, to be remembered as being a kind young man and not for the tragic circumstances that took his life.
-
Suspected 'grandparents scammer' wanted on 17 warrants
Calgary police need your help finding a woman wanted in connection with multiple cases of bilking seniors out of cash.
-
Alberta enters global lithium race with opening of first extraction pilot project
Alberta's first lithium extraction pilot project is officially up and running.
Saskatoon
-
Convicted killer of Saskatoon woman arrested while on parole in Victoria
A convicted killer who brutally murdered a 21-year-old woman in Saskatoon more than two decades ago is behind bars in Victoria after his parole was suspended. Victoria police confirm that 49-year-old Kenneth David MacKay, who had been released on day parole, was arrested in the city on Friday and remains in police custody.
-
Saskatoon cyclist dead following vehicle collision
A 36-year-old man died in hospital on Wednesday following a collision between a bike and a passenger vehicle.
-
SaskEnergy customers could see rate changes following latest review
SaskEnergy customers may see changes to their monthly bill following the latest recommendations from the province's rate review panel.
Edmonton
-
North Edmonton condo evacuation will last months, residents told in emotional meeting
No one will be living in the Castledowns Pointe condos anytime soon, even though the bills still need to be paid, in what is being described as a "financial tragedy" in north Edmonton.
-
Train testing resumes on Valley Line Southeast LRT, TransEd anticipates fall opening
The Valley Line Southeast LRT will open this fall, according to the company building the project, but an opening date has yet to be announced.
-
Bank of Canada may need to raise rates again, despite this week's hold: Macklem
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the central bank may have to raise interest rates further, given inflation may stay high for some time.
Vancouver
-
Eat vegan, drink in Chinatown and be merry at the Fringe: 5 weekend events happening in Vancouver
While this weekend has fewer days than September's first one, that doesn't mean there are fewer opportunities to have fun. From a quirky theatre festival to celebrations in Chinatown, here are five activities to check out in Vancouver in the coming days.
-
Inflatable hot tub can stay on Vancouver condo balcony, judge rules
Two Vancouver condo owners will be able to keep an inflatable hot tub on their balcony after a judge found that the item constituted patio furniture and was allowed under the strata's bylaws.
-
Vancouver Aquarium spins off marine mammal rescue centre as independent charity
The Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue centre is, after more than 60 years of operation, officially a registered charity.