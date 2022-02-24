A look at Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman's political career
Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman's long tenure is one of many milestones in his political career.
The 46-year-old cruised to his third election win as Barrie's mayor in October 2018 with a landslide win, a feat he also achieved during his initial re-election in 2014, when he became the city's first mayor to capture a back-to-back win in the 21st century.
Lehman was first elected to council in 2006, representing Ward 2 for one term before claiming the mayor's seat in 2010.
He has sat at the helm for some of the most tumultuous years in the city's recent history, including leading its COVID-19 response.
Lehman was born in Toronto, but his family moved to Barrie in his early childhood, where he completed his education right through high school, having attended Allandale Heights Public School and Barrie Central Collegiate Institute.
He brought a strong economics background to his tenure on council, including a master's degree earned overseas at the London School of Economics.
But Lehman put his focus into more than Barrie council chambers.
He is also serving his second stint as chair of Ontario's Big City Mayors' Caucus, having been re-elected in 2018 with more than 90 per cent of the vote.
Lehman's next bid to be MPP puts him up against some strong competition, with incumbent and current Attorney General Doug Downey looking to hold onto the riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte for a second term.
