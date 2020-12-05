BARRIE, ONT. -- All Sarah Bamby asked for on her 12th birthday while fighting cancer for the fifth time was some greeting cards.

But her community in Beeton decided that wasn’t nearly enough for such a courageous girl. They put on a full-blown parade for the birthday girl Saturday.

People in dozens of vehicles decorated with balloons and signs rolled by smiling Sarah, tucked in the back of the family minivan.

“We just want to show her our love and that we care about her family,” said Doug Kowalinski.

A troupe of young dancers put on a personalized show. Victoria Dell with the Dance Connection says their routine was set to one of Sarah’s favourite songs.

“We chose ‘Don’t Stop Believing,’ which I think sends a really good message because we will never stop believing in Sarah, and she never stops believing in herself.”

Sarah was diagnosed with a form of leukemia at age three. A family spokesperson says she is working through her fourth relapse and fifth diagnosis.

“It’s pretty rare for somebody to relapse that much,” says Leila Paugh. “She’s a warrior. She’s got her head downs; she’s going forward, so we’re all super proud of her.”

Paugh says Sarah had been worried she wouldn’t be out of the hospital in time for her birthday, so the day felt extra special.

“She was happy and overwhelmed. She didn’t know what to say.”

Four people shaved their heads to show their solidarity, and the community raised more than $4,200 to support Sarah’s family through her treatment.

Sarah did get her greeting cards, thousands of them, hand-delivered by Ontario Provincial Police.

“You’re going to be opening cards from now until probably next year,” Const. Ed Sanchuk joked as he live-streamed the drop-off.

Sanchuk says cards poured in from as far away as Germany and Italy.

“I know COVID-19 hasn’t been the greatest thing going on right now, but this is bringing a little bit of brightness to everyone’s day.”