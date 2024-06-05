BARRIE
Barrie

    • 80th anniversary of D-Day commemorated in Barrie

    The cenotaph in Barrie, Ont. (Rob Cooper/CTV News) The cenotaph in Barrie, Ont. (Rob Cooper/CTV News)
    The City of Barrie together with local veterans, the Grey and Simcoe Foresters, the Canadian Forces Base Borden, and the Royal Canadian Legion, will commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day with a parade and ceremony at the Cenotaph at Memorial Square.

    The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Dunlop Street East at Mulcaster Street and head to the Five Points intersection, halting in front of the Cenotaph in Memorial Square for the ceremony.

    Two minutes of silence will be observed at 11 a.m.

    The following road closures with no on-street parking will be in effect from 6 a.m. to about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday for the ceremony:

    • Dunlop Street from Clapperton Street to Mulcaster Street
    • Dunlop Street from Mulcaster Street to Poyntz Street
    • Owen Street from Collier Street to Dunlop Street

