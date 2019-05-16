

A proposed class-action lawsuit seeking $60 million in damages against Casino Rama following a cyber-attack has been denied.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs argued as many as 200,000 people might have had their personal information stolen in the hack, including employees and patrons.

In November 2016, the casino announced it had been the victim of a cyber-attack through which a large quantity of personal information was stolen from two of its servers.

Names, addresses, gambling history, workplaces and incomes were posted online in November. In all, the hacker published about 11-thousand files but threatened to release a lot more.

The Ontario Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba ultimately decided not to certify the case, ruling the information wasn't sensitive and found there was no evidence of fraud, financial loss, or psychological harm.