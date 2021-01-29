BARRIE, ONT. -- The non-for-profit Dress for Success is holding its first virtual home edition of the Power of the Purse fundraiser on Saturday.

Registration is free, and all money raised stays in Simcoe County to help support and empower women.

The fifth annual event will feature live and silent auctions will feature dozens of one-of-a-kind designer purses, unique experiences, entertainment, to name a few.

Live auctions include a luxury Prince Edward County getaway/wine experience, a Strathberry handbag, and a catered dinner for six from Chopped Canada champion and owner of Eclectic Cafe, Melanie Robinson.

Guests who sign up Friday will be entered into a draw to win a Coach Dalton Leather Shoulder Bag in black, valued at $495. Bidding is now open.

Organizers hope to raise $35,000.

To register for the Power of the Purse fundraiser, which starts at 7 p.m., click here.