58-year-old charged with impaired driving, allegedly registers over three times legal limit

An Orangeville man has been charged with impaired operation after allegedly registering over three times the legal alcohol limit.

Caledon OPP say they received a report early Saturday morning from a driver who expressed concern over how a particular vehicle was being operated.

Officers then located the vehicle on Highway 9 near Gore Road in Caledon. They arrested the driver after determining he was impaired by alcohol.

OPP charged a 58-year-old man with operation while impaired - alcohol and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80-plus).

The accused is scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court in mid-March.

His vehicle was impounded for seven days, and his license was suspended for 90 days.