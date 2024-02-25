58-year-old charged with impaired driving, allegedly registers over three times legal limit
An Orangeville man has been charged with impaired operation after allegedly registering over three times the legal alcohol limit.
Caledon OPP say they received a report early Saturday morning from a driver who expressed concern over how a particular vehicle was being operated.
Officers then located the vehicle on Highway 9 near Gore Road in Caledon. They arrested the driver after determining he was impaired by alcohol.
OPP charged a 58-year-old man with operation while impaired - alcohol and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80-plus).
The accused is scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court in mid-March.
His vehicle was impounded for seven days, and his license was suspended for 90 days.
Colon cancer is rising in young adults and thousands of Ontarians want to lower the screening age
Colon cancer rates are rising in young Canadians. Since his own diagnosis, this Ontario man has made early prevention his mission, garnering more than 25,000 supporters in less than a month.
Entering third year of Putin's full scale invasion - tensions in Poland rise over support for Ukraine
As hundreds of people chanted “Slava Ukraini” in front of the Polish Parliament to demonstrate against Vladmir Putin’s war on Ukraine, one young woman draped in the yellow and blue flag of her homeland, stood on the periphery of the crowd with tears welling in her eyes.
What would happen without a Leap Day? More than you might think
Leap year. It's a delight for the calendar and math nerds among us. So how did it all begin and why?
9 suspects face charges after Quebec organized crime operation
Nine people appeared in court in Quebec City on Saturday as part of a major operation by the Sûreté du Québec to investigate violent conflicts between independent drug dealers and a group of outlaw motorcycle gangs in the east of the province.
Freeland pledges pharmacare deal won't jeopardize federal finances
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says pharmacare will not jeopardize Canada's fiscal standing as the federal government intends to abide by the spending rules it pledged in the fall.
U.S. and British strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen answer militants’ surge in Red Sea attacks on ships
The U.S. and Britain struck more than a dozen Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday, answering a recent surge in attacks by the Iran-backed militia group on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Idaho is set to execute a long-time death row inmate, a serial killer with a penchant for poetry
Barring any last-minute stay, the 73-year-old, one of the nation's longest-serving death row inmates, will be executed by lethal injection for killing a fellow prisoner with a battery-filled sock in 1981.
Vancouver firefighter recovering abroad after losing leg to 'flesh-eating' infection
An assistant fire chief with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is recovering in a Hong Kong hospital after contracting an infection commonly known as flesh-eating disease, forcing the amputation of part of his leg during a family vacation.
9 people have died in a road crash in South Africa after attending a ruling party election rally
Nine people were killed in a road crash in South Africa on Sunday after attending an election rally by President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ruling African National Congress party.
Walkers, runners hit the street for Coldest Night of the Year
Hundreds of people took to the streets of Moncton early Saturday evening to help support youth experiencing homelessness.
Ukrainians and supporters gather in Moncton to remember second anniversary of war with Russia
Around 100 Ukrainians and their supporters gathered at Moncton City Hall Saturday afternoon to mark the second anniversary of the war with Russia.
Canadian government announces funding for Africville Museum travelling exhibit
The Canadian government announced $24,000 in funding to support the Africville Museum’s travelling exhibit project.
Quebec City police arrest 4 people in connection organized crime turf war
On Sunday morning, Quebec City police (SPVQ) arrested four people in connection with violence between criminal groups.
Liberal leader says Quebec premier must draw inspiration from Jean Charest in relationship with Ottawa
With Quebec demanding a billion dollars from the federal government to cover the costs of asylum seekers, interim Liberal leader Marc Tanguay is bringing Jean Charest back into the public debate and arguing that François Legault would do well to 'learn from him' in his relations with Ottawa.
'See you next winter': Rideau Canal Skateway closes Sunday evening
The National Capital Commission says the Rideau Canal Skateway is closing Sunday evening at 10 p.m..
Driver with readily available cannabis facing charges after insisting 'it was okay': Grenville OPP
Police in Grenville say one person is facing charges after finding readily available cannabis in their vehicle.
Tissy the cat, Karmeta the rabbit looking for their forever homes: Ottawa Humane Society
The Ottawa Humane Society says a nine-month-old rabbit and a four-year-old cat are looking for their forever homes.
Why drought on the prairies is making your steak more expensive
From parched southern Alberta to water-scarce east Texas, ranchers have been downsizing their herds due to a lack of grass for grazing.
'An angel on Earth': Vigil held for father of 4 killed in Toronto bus stop shooting
A community in northwest Toronto held a vigil Saturday for Adu Boakye, a father of four killed in one of two apparent random shootings in the neighbourhood last weekend.
Demonstration involving Eritrean members turns violent in Woolwich, one man arrested
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a Toronto man after responding to a demonstration in the area of Victoria Street North and Shantz Station Road in Woolwich Township Saturday night.
Most-read stories of the week: detained in Punta Cana, fatal police shooting, and big problems for little pantry
Most-read stories of the week include a couple detained in Punta Cana, a fatal police shooting, and big problems for a little pantry in Cambridge.
Arson investigation underway in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a suspicious fire in Cambridge as an arson.
Police searching for driver after car flips over in Sarnia
Sarnia, Ont. are investigating Sunday morning after a vehicle flipped upside down.
Fire forces evacuation of 5-storey London, Ont. apartment building
London firefighters battled a blaze in a five-storey apartment building Sunday morning.
Dozens of curlers 'in the house' to help London, Ont. cancer fighter
More than 60 curlers and their supporters are raising funds Saturday for a London man battling cancer. Wayne MacDonald was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in July of 2023.
Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 51-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash Friday on Wilson Lake Road near the ‘A’ snowmobile trail in Temagami, north of North Bay.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent
Justin Trudeau wrapped up a surprise trip to war-torn Ukraine with a blistering attack on Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian leader a "weakling" who uses police and the military to crush his opposition.
Looking at support for those with special needs in northern Ont. as funding struggles
CTV News takes a look at programming offered by Community Living Ontario in the north and the support clients may have to go without if the funding model is not changed.
BREAKING Jamieson strike to continue after workers vote against tentative deal between union and company
A tentative agreement reached by Unifor and Jamieson Laboratories earlier this week has fallen through with 67 per cent of workers rejecting the deal during a ratification vote, the union said on Sunday.
19 year old arrested for public intoxication after thinking 'he was at his girlfriend’s house'
A 19-year-old resident from Chatham is facing a charge of public intoxication after he was located by police on the streets of Chatham but thought he was at his girlfriend’s house.
New Beginnings expands annual prom dress and formal wear giveaway to 2 days
For the first time in 17 years, a non-profit organization will be offering two days for youth to pick up an outfit from their donated selection of dresses and formal wear ahead of prom season.
Hanifin helps surging Flames scorch Oilers 6-3
The Calgary Flames scored on their first shot and never looked back on Saturday.
Coldest Night of the Year walk raises funds for homeless
Hundreds of Calgarians came together to raise money and awareness for Calgary’s homeless Saturday.
1 person hospitalized following early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail
One person is in life-threatening condition after an early-morning assault on Edmonton Trail in Calgary.
Stormy conditions, temperature dip expected as Alberta clipper approaches Sask.
Canada’s weather service has issued a winter storm warning for the Saskatoon and Prince Albert region, with about 10 centimetres of snow expected by Monday.
Saskatchewan schools see job actions reach higher tempo
Saskatchewan teachers are escalating the pace of job actions as students prepare to return to classrooms following a week-long break.
Bidding for 1979 hockey cards found in Regina basement tops out in the millions
A case containing boxes of 1979 O-Pee-Chee (OPC) hockey cards found in a Regina basement and put up for auction online has received a closing bid of $3.72 million.
Man found dead in north Edmonton parking lot Saturday, homicide detectives investigating
A man was found dead in a north Edmonton parking lot Saturday morning.
31,000 Ukrainian troops killed since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Zelenskyy says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action in the two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
Homan into Tournament of Hearts final, Jones and Cameron to clash in semifinal
Rachel Homan booked an express ticket to the Canadian women's curling championship final with an extra-end 5-4 win over Jennifer Jones in an intense playoff game Saturday night.
Wildfire sparks near Chetwynd, B.C.
An out-of-season wildfire is burning out of control north of Prince George, according to the BC Wildfire Service.
'We just want to exist': Ukrainian-Canadians mark second anniversary of war
Hundreds gathered in downtown Vancouver Saturday to mark a grim anniversary – two years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.