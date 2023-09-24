5 people, including 2 children, injured in Innisfil collision

Several people, including two children, were hospitalized after a collision in Innisfil on Sunday.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 10th Sideroad near the 6th Line.

According to South Simcoe police, a vehicle with four occupants travelling west on the 6th Line failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with an oncoming southbound car, causing the westbound vehicle to hit a utility pole, trapping the occupants.

Police say firefighters extricated a man, a woman, and two children, ages 5 and 8, all from Woodbridge from the damaged vehicle.

"The woman and five-year-old child were airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto trauma centre where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries," South Simcoe police stated in a release on Monday. "The man and eight-year-old child were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released."

Police say the other driver, a 60-year-old Bradford woman, was also taken to a local hospital where she was treated and has since been released.

The roads were closed for nearly nine hours for the investigation and for crews to replace the utility pole.