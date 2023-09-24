Barrie

    • 5 people, including 2 children, injured in Innisfil collision

    Several people, including two children, were hospitalized after a collision in Innisfil on Sunday.

    Police say the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 10th Sideroad near the 6th Line.

    According to South Simcoe police, a vehicle with four occupants travelling west on the 6th Line failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with an oncoming southbound car, causing the westbound vehicle to hit a utility pole, trapping the occupants.

    Police say firefighters extricated a man, a woman, and two children, ages 5 and 8, all from Woodbridge from the damaged vehicle.

    "The woman and five-year-old child were airlifted by Ornge to a Toronto trauma centre where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries," South Simcoe police stated in a release on Monday. "The man and eight-year-old child were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released."

    Police say the other driver, a 60-year-old Bradford woman, was also taken to a local hospital where she was treated and has since been released.

    The roads were closed for nearly nine hours for the investigation and for crews to replace the utility pole.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News