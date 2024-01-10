BARRIE
    $41,000 RV and pickup truck stolen from same owner in Shelburne

    Police are looking for the owner of this truck they suspect might be involved in a theft. Wed., Jan. 10, 2024. Police are looking for the owner of this truck they suspect might be involved in a theft. Wed., Jan. 10, 2024.

    A $41,000 RV and pickup truck were stolen from the same family in two separate locations.

    Police were investigating the theft of a recreational vehicle from a storage facility on Victoria Street in Shelburne on Monday when the owner advised police their 2021 black Dodge Ram TRX had also just been stolen from their driveway.

    Video of the storage facility event shows the suspected thief entering the compound at 6 a.m. and leaving about 40 minutes later.

    The suspect's pickup truck is described as a Ford F250-type truck with an extended cab and four doors and is tan or gold in colour.

    The stolen RV is described as a white 2020 Alpha Wolf 26DBH Camping Trailer, valued at approximately $41,000.

    If you have any information or video surveillance footage about this theft, call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711 or 1-888-310-1122.

    You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online.

