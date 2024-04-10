BARRIE
Barrie

    • 4 individuals charged in extensive drug trafficking probe

    Police allegedly seized drugs and a vehicle as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Caledon, Ont. (OPP Handout) Police allegedly seized drugs and a vehicle as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Caledon, Ont. (OPP Handout)
    Four people face charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

    The investigation kicked off in February with help from multiple police services, including Muskoka, Nottawasaga, Orillia, Kawartha Lakes, Dufferin and Wellington County.

    Police armed with search warrants raided five locations and one vehicle.

    Officers allegedly seized 45 grams of fentanyl, 10 grams of cocaine, 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, plus thousands of pills, including codeine, hydromorphone, morphine, and diazepam.

    Police also confiscated a 2018 BMW M2 as part of the investigation.

    The four accused, from Mono, Caledon, Brampton and Mississauga, are scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges at a later date.

