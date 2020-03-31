BARRIE -- Police are looking for three suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes from a gas station in Clearview Township.

According to the OPP, two people broke into the Shell on County Road 10 around 1 a.m. on Sunday by smashing the front door window.

Police say the suspects took around $35,000 in cigarettes.

They believe a third person may have been waiting in the get-away van.

The suspects are described as a Caucasian man with a heavy build, about five-foot-seven to six-feet tall and possibly a female, maybe a youth, with a slim build, around five-feet tall.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a white 2008 or newer cube van with a black stripe along the front fender and door just under the window on the driver's side.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.