3 suspects wanted after home invasion in Barrie neighbourhood

Police hope to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a break-in at a house in Barrie.

Police say three males broke in by breaking a glass patio door at the back of the Plunkett Court home in the Tollendal area around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

They say no one was home at the time of the incident, and the suspects made off with jewelry.

The Barrie service released an image of one suspect captured on security camera outside the residence wearing a dark-coloured face covering with a light-coloured hoodie pulled over his head and a baseball cap.

Police urge anyone with information or who recognizes the individual to contact the authorities at 705-732-7025, extension 2631.