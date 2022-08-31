3 officers charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 18-month-old in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ministers Tassi and Jaczek swap roles in Trudeau cabinet shuffle

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.

