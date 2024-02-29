BARRIE
Barrie

    • 3 individuals charged in Alliston stolen vehicle investigation face weapons charges

    Police tape surrounds two homes on John W. Taylor Avenue in Alliston, Ont., on Tues., Feb. 27, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Police tape surrounds two homes on John W. Taylor Avenue in Alliston, Ont., on Tues., Feb. 27, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    Three individuals, including a 17-year-old, face weapons-related charges in connection with a police investigation in an Alliston neighbourhood earlier this week involving a stolen vehicle.

    Police say officers attempted to stop a vehicle early Tuesday morning, but it took off.

    A short time later, police found the vehicle and discovered it had been stolen. The details surrounding where it was found and reported stolen have not been provided.

    Following the incident, several police officers, the OPP helicopter, and the K9 unit were in the area of Kidd Crescent and John W. Taylor Avenue, canvassing the neighbourhood and searching for clues.

    Officers took three people into custody. Police did not provide information about the arrests, only adding, "Investigators do not consider this to be a random incident."

    The trio faces weapons-related charges, including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

    Additionally, police charged two of the suspects, a 23-year-old man from Scarborough, and a 19-year-old man from North York with armed robbery, breaking into a house with intent to commit an indictable offence, trespassing at night, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

    The Scarborough man was also charged with flight from a police officer, while the North York man faces a mischief offence.

    Both were remanded into custody.

    Police also arrested a Toronto teen who is charged with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, break-and-enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, trespassing at night, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    The teen's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    Several police units, including the Forensic Identification Services, the Major Crime Unit, and the Urban Search and Rescue, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives Response Team worked on the investigation.

    Police encourage anyone with additional information on the incident to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.

    Last week, a shooting on Kidd Crescent sent one person to the hospital. Police confirmed they were seeking three suspects. They have not confirmed whether the two investigations are connected.

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Alberta government reports $367M surplus as it takes on debt to fund capital projects

      Finance Minister Nate Horner presented the details to the legislature of the $73.2-billion price tag for the annual plan, which promises to increase spending for health care and education, which together make up 61 per cent of it, by 4.4 per cent as well as resource management and capital construction while forecasting a surplus of $367 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

    Alberta government reports $367M surplus as it takes on debt to fund capital projects

      Finance Minister Nate Horner presented the details to the legislature of the $73.2-billion price tag for the annual plan, which promises to increase spending for health care and education, which together make up 61 per cent of it, by 4.4 per cent as well as resource management and capital construction while forecasting a surplus of $367 million for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

