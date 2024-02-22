Police investigate shooting in Alliston, 3 suspects wanted
Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly happened in Alliston on Kidd Crescent late Thursday afternoon.
According to provincial police, a 21-year-old man was hospitalized with unknown injuries. He is said to be in stable condition.
Police say the shooting happened in front of a residence on Kidd Crescent near John W. Taylor. They confirmed to CTV News the victim does not live at the residence.
Officers are on the hunt for three dark-skinned men with slight accents wearing dark clothing and masks who were seen leaving the area in a white Toyota Camry.
Investigators say there is no threat to public safety and believe this was an isolated incident.
Anyone with surveillance or dash cam footage of suspicious activity around 5 p.m. on Thursday is asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
Kidd Crescent was also the scene of another shooting in 2022 that claimed the life of Sibel Duzguner. That case remains unsolved.
