3 charged with stunt driving in Grey & Bruce counties: OPP

Three people had their cars impounded for stunt driving in one day.

On Tuesday, three drivers were stopped for excessive speed in a seven-hour stretch on Grey Bruce roads by the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police.

The first stop was at 2:01 p.m. on Highway 6 in Hepworth, where a 22-year-old Scarborough individual was charged with driving 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The second incident at 6:04 p.m. involved a 35-year-old Durham person driving 95 km/h in a community safety zone on Grey Road 4 in Ceylon.

And at 8:40 p.m., a 21-year-old Brampton driver was caught driving 146 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Berford Street in Wiarton.

All three drivers were charged with stunt driving and excessive speed charges.

Last year, the Grey Bruce OPP charged 72 drivers with stunt driving on Grey Bruce Roads. This averages six drivers a month who had their vehicle impounded for 14 days and their driver’s licences suspended for 30 days.

Officers actively patrol and enforce laws to help ensure compliance and the safety of our communities. Anyone who witnesses unsafe driving or unlawful activity is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.