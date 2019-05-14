

With the city of Barrie's population projected to soar from about 150,000 to 250,000 by 2041 councillors approved a master plan that lays out how the city will manage the growth at Monday's meeting, and it comes with a hefty price tag.

Over the next 22 years, the city will need nearly $3 billion to pay for new road infrastructure projects, water needs, and transit.

Mayor Jeff Lehman said the city plans to change bylaws around development charges. "The city's development charge bylaw does badly need updating. What we heard tonight in the public meeting was there are things that are not being covered where our residents are being asked through their taxes to pay for the cost of growth, and we need to update our charge to ensure that doesn't happen."

Rainbow Crosswalk

Council also discussed what to do with $7,000 initially set aside for a rainbow crosswalk project in Barrie.

Last week, councillors discussed a motion to create the rainbow crosswalk. Following the meeting, Councillor Mike McCann raised the $7,000 needed with the help of local businesses rather than having taxpayers front the bill.

Last night, council agreed to put the funds towards efforts that support the LGTBQ community such as anti-bullying and education, a decision that Councillor Keenan Aylwin applauded. "I think what was important was that as a city council, and as the corporation of the city of Barrie, we remain committed to supporting the LGTBQ community financially."