23-year-old charged after reports of gunfire in Caledon

    A young man is facing multiple weapons-related charges after officers responded to gunfire being heard in Caledon on Wednesday.

    Caledon OPP say they responded to a weapons-related call for service around 3 p.m. that afternoon near the intersection of Dominion Street and Forks of the Credit Road. The suspect was located and taken into custody without injury.

    As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old Caledon man was charged with careless use of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.

    Caledon OPP adds that nobody was harmed as a result of the call for service, and that this was an isolated incident with no further threat to public safety.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court in late April.

