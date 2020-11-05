BARRIE, ONT. -- Investigators in York Region say 23 people have been charged, and more than 77 grams of Fentanyl was seized during five search warrants in Georgina.

The York Regional Police Crime Investigations Bureau launched Project Homecoming between Oct. 1 and Nov. 4 after the community voiced its concerns following 14 overdose calls and two deaths in the town.

Police believe both deaths were connected to the powerful drug.

"Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine," police stated in a release Thursday. "Two milligrams of pure Fentanyl (the size of a grain of salt) is enough to kill the average adult."

Officers say a very potent blue-coloured Fentanyl was involved in many of the overdoses.

Police say the search warrants also resulted in the seizure of over 215 fentanyl patches, a large number of hydromorphone pills, cocaine, crystal meth and cannabis.