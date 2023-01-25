20 hours of snowfall to blanket the region, with challenging road conditions
Commuters need to be cautious on the roads on Wednesday, with significant snowfall that is anticipated to make driving conditions hazardous.
"We'll have a full shift on tonight, so it will be all hands on deck, and if the snow, you know, continues throughout the evening, they'll be here until the next shift starts tomorrow morning," noted City of Barrie director of operations Dave Friary.
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Simcoe, Dufferin, Grey Bruce counties, and Muskoka, noting up to 20 centimetres of the white stuff will accumulate and continue through Thursday morning.
There is a chance of more snow possible over higher terrain areas.
"We're going to see that pretty well for about 20 hours of snow and 10 hours of heavy snow. Then it will peter out tomorrow morning [and] we'll see some flurries," said Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips.
The national weather agency warns of reduced visibility in heavy snow, rapidly accumulating snow and possible isolated power outages.
"A Texas low will bring heavy snow to the area," the agency stated.
There is the potential for a couple of extra centimetres to shovel with the flurries Thursday morning.
Residents and motorists are encouraged to anticipate quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.
