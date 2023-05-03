2 injured in Highway 400 single-vehicle rollover

Two people from Mildand were injured following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township Wednesday morning, May 3, 2023. (Credit/OPP) Two people from Mildand were injured following a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township Wednesday morning, May 3, 2023. (Credit/OPP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver