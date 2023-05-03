2 injured in Highway 400 single-vehicle rollover

Two people were hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township Wednesday morning.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to the collision between Hidden Glen Road and Joe Kinds Road at about 6:20 a.m.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes when the driver drove into the ditch, hitting a rock and rolling over into the side of a guardrail.

Emergency services freed the trapped occupants – the 36-year-old woman driver and the passenger – a 38-year-old man. Both are from Midland.

The driver is charged with a Highway Traffic Act offence in relation to the collision.

A section of Highway 400 where the crash happened was closed/restricted until shortly after 9 a.m.

Investigators remind drivers to check their vehicle’s tires and mechanical fitness before driving.