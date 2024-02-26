BARRIE
Barrie

    • 2 breathalyzer refusals result in licence suspensions

    Two drivers refused breathalyzer tests but still had their cars impounded.

    On Friday, Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a car on Mayfield Road near Coleraine Drive shortly before 3:30 p.m.

    Police determined the 51-year-old Bolton driver was impaired, but they refused to take a roadside impairment test.

    During a R.I.D.E check five hours later, a driver on Bush Street near Old Main Street was pulled over for impaired driving.

    The 23-year-old driver from London also refused to give a breathalyzer test.

    Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 14 to answer to their charge.

    The vehicles were also impounded for seven days, and their driver's licences were suspended for 90 days.

