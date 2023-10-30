Provincial police across Grey Bruce report an upsurge in collisions involving deer over the past week after responding to 15 in the past seven days.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in any of the incidents, but after the series of crashes between the evening of Oct. 23 and the morning of Oct. 30, police want to remind motorists of some tips to help reduce the chances of hitting a deer.

They urge motorists to be attentive from sunset to midnight and during the hours shortly before and after sunrise, which are considered high-risk times for deer-involved collisions.

Police advise motorists to reduce their speed and increase their alertness while driving in regions where deer are known to roam, noting the animals rarely travel alone.

"Slow down. The slower you go, the more time you have to react should you encounter a deer," the police noted.

Use high-beam headlights when driving at night if there is no oncoming traffic. "The high beams will better illuminate the eyes of deer on or near the roadway," OPP stated.

Police say if you notice a deer, brake firmly in or near your path but stay in your lane. "Many serious crashes occur when drivers swerve to avoid a deer and hit another vehicle or lose control of their cars," they explained.

Additionally, motorists are encouraged to buckle up to avoid serious injury in a deer-involved collision and not rely on devices like deer whistles, deer fences, and reflectors to deter deer.