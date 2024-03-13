$13M in drugs, $620K allegedly seized in massive OPP trafficking investigation

Ontario police say they seized drugs with an estimated $13 million street value following an investigation that stemmed from a tip about two people trafficking drugs in the City of Barrie.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) launched Project Cranium to uncover what they say was a sophisticated criminal network trafficking deadly drugs throughout southern Ontario, including Simcoe County.

In a video released by Ontario Provincial Police, Chief Superintendent Paul Mackey said the network comprised of a source supplier "and trafficked to mid-level purchasers before being sold at local trafficker levels."

Nine people from the Toronto area face 44 charges in the investigation led by the OPP Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team, comprising 21 police services, including Barrie and York Region.

In January, police officers executed 16 search warrants in Toronto, 11 at residences, four on vehicles and one storage locker.

Officers allegedly seized 173 kilograms of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 56 kilograms of suspected cocaine, along with other illicit drugs, plus more than $620,000 in Canadian cash.

"Not only was this criminal network trafficking and deadly drugs, they were also in possession of two illegal firearms, one of which was loaded," Mackey added.

OPP says the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information about illicit drug trafficking to contact the authorities or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.