104 charges laid in drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County

Police have laid more than 100 charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Simcoe County.

Barrie police assisted with the OPP Crime Street Unit-led Project Holcus in response to fatal and non-fatal overdoses that police say are linked to crack cocaine and fentanyl between Jan. 1 and June. 6.

Police allegedly seized illegal drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, and weapons in Simcoe County and across the GTA during an investigation. (Supplied)

Police conducted searches in Springwater Township, Barrie and across the GTA, including Toronto, Whitby and Ajax.

Police say officers seized over 5,000 street-level doses of fentanyl throughout the investigation.

Among the items police say were seized are four handguns, a bulletproof vest, several luxury vehicles, and nearly $82,000 in Canadian cash.

Two people from Barrie and nine others face a combined 104 charges, including trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, weapons possession and possessing stolen property.