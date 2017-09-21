

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The successor to Canada’s most famous prognosticating groundhog was found while wandering backyards in Oro-Medonte.

Crystal Wallace and her sister discovered the pug-nosed albino groundhog two years ago in Oro Station. It’s the same type of groundhog that has made Wiarton so famous.

“My sister called Wiarton back in 2015 when we were able to live trap the little guy,” says Wallace. “They figured he was four or so months old I believe and they came to pick him up.”

The young groundhog was taken back to Wiarton to be Willie’s “understudy.”

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula announced on Wednesday that Willie had died at the age of 13. Typically groundhogs only live for about four years.

A memorial service has been scheduled for Sept. 30, starting at 11 a.m.

Now going by the name Wee Willie, the town is set to introduce him as the new Wiarton Willie following the memorial service.