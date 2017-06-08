

Staff, CTV Barrie





Police have arrested two suspects and are seeking a third in connection with a deadly shooting last weekend in Orillia.

The OPP were called to a home on Franklin Street last Sunday, where they found 34-year-old Joseph Simonds suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sonny Brokenshire, 20, of Orillia and Martin Forget, 41, of Quebec were arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder.

"The arrests were made yesterday morning, one was in eastern Ontario and the other arrest was made here in Orillia," said OPP Const. Martin Hill.

Forget appeared briefly in court Friday and remains in custody.

Brokenshire is being held in custody until he appears in court on June 22 via video. Forget has a bail hearing scheduled for Friday in Barrie.

Police are seeking a third suspect in the case, but say they have limited information on the person.

"There's one more suspect in the investigation we are currently looking for and I think the community can breathe a huge sigh of relief that we found two suspects and laid charges in relation to this incident," said Hill.

A dark coloured, 4-door sedan was also seized as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

- Wih a report from CTV Barrie's Mike Arsalides