A truck fire caused some anxious moments on Highway 89 in Alliston on Thursday morning.

The driver of a tractor trailer was able to escape the vehicle after the engine and cab became engulfed in flames, at around 8 a.m.

No one was injured and fire crews were able to get the fire out quickly.

The road was closed for a while until the truck was removed from the scene and hydro crews were called in to inspect nearby powerlines for any damage.