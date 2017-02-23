Featured
Truck fire causes anxious moments on Hwy. 89
Flames engulf a tractor trailer on Highway 89 in Alliston, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (Marnie Cousins/ Facebook)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 3:35PM EST
A truck fire caused some anxious moments on Highway 89 in Alliston on Thursday morning.
The driver of a tractor trailer was able to escape the vehicle after the engine and cab became engulfed in flames, at around 8 a.m.
No one was injured and fire crews were able to get the fire out quickly.
The road was closed for a while until the truck was removed from the scene and hydro crews were called in to inspect nearby powerlines for any damage.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.